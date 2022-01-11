Jameson Williams receives positive update after knee injury

Most Popular: Five enter transfer portal from Alabama

Positive news has surfaced regarding Alabama receiver Jameson Williams following the knee injury he suffered during Monday's national championship game.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (read tweet below), Williams suffered an ACL, but after surgery should be able to retain his 4.3 speed.

"He has a knee injury," said Saban following the game. "We won't know the extent of the knee injury until we get an MRI. He actually wanted to play in the second half and the medical staff wouldn't let him, which I think was smart because he has a future as a football player."