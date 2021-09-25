Jameson Williams' big plays fuel Alabama's rout of Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fueled by three shots of Jameson, Bryant-Denny Stadium was buzzing Saturday night.

Jameson Williams turned No. 1 Alabama’s 63-14 victory over Southern Miss into his own personal track meet. The speedy receiver became the first Crimson Tide player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns, bringing back the opening kick 100 yards before adding an 83-yard score in the fourth quarter. Williams also reeled in an 81-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young as he ended the night with a career-high 258 all-purpose yards.

“Every time I get the ball, I’m trying to go to the crib,” Williams said.

Fielding the opening kickoff at the goal line, Williams shot out of the end zone, spinning off a defender at the 35-yard line before leaving the rest of Southern Miss’ kickoff unit in the dust. The play marked the eighth 100-yard kickoff return in Alabama history and the first since Tyrone Prothro did it against Kentucky in 2004. It also served as a boost of energy to a Tide team looking to get off to a fast start following a tough battle against Florida last week.

“It gave us a great amount of energy,” Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams said. “Jameson, he set the tone for how we needed to come out in the game, being explosive and being aggressive.”

Williams’ second score came on Alabama’s fourth possession as Young hit the receiver on a deep bomb after he had burned past two defensive backs. Catching the pass in stride, Williams secured the ball at the Southern Miss 38-yard line before turning on the jets en route to the end zone.

“Obviously, Jameson’s really fast,” Young said. “We developed kind of chemistry and timing throughout the offseason and then through the season. It’s something we’re still working to improve on, but we just have great plays and great play-calling.”

Williams’ final trip to the end zone helped erase a temporary sour taste in the stadium as Southern Miss had added its second touchdown of the game on a sloppy drive from Alabama’s defense. The receiver returned the party atmosphere on the ensuing kickoffs, fielding the ball on the run before shooting up the right sideline. Williams finished the game with 177 yards on three kick returns, setting a school single-game record averaging 59 yards per attempt.

“He’s a hard worker,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He’s a great competitor. He always wants to play on special teams. He wants to do as much as he can to help the team. I call guys like him — you’ve heard the term before — he’s a dog. He loves playing. He plays hard, he plays fast, and he’s got great speed.”

Williams now has four plays of 80 or more yards this season as he also had a 94-yard touchdown reception against Miami in the season opener. Through three games, the Ohio State transfer leads Alabama in receiving yards (299) and yards per catch (24.91). He’s also the Tide’s top kick returner, averaging 45.6 yards per return.

“I think that’s one of the things that we loved about him in getting him here,” Saban said, “He complemented our other guys because he gave us a great vertical threat, someone that can stretch the field.”

Williams and Alabama (4-0) will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week as the Tide takes on Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.