Entering his RS-Junior season Jalyn Armour-Davis repped with the first team defense at the corner position during spring football. In this video, we provide analysis on Jalyn Armour-Davis going into the 2021 season.

Related Content

The No. 2 recruit on the West Coast ready to see Alabama

Rivals100 LB Enai White names his top eight, details visit plans

Message Boards

Audio of Jimbo

Alabama's newest WR addition shows shades of DeVonta Smith