TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Jalen Milroe put it, “There’s a whole lot of LANKing that was going on out there,” Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Alabama quarterback is referring to the acronym for the team’s motto: let all naysayers know. He certainly did that while leading No. 8 Alabama to a 42-28 victory over No. 14 LSU.

Milroe finished the game with a career-best 374 yards of total offense. He netted 155 of those on the ground while running in four touchdowns — the most in a game by an Alabama quarterback in school history. He wasn’t too shabby through the air either, completing 15 of 23 passes for 219 yards.

“I take every opportunity as a learning moment, and no matter what game it is, I try to grow as much as possible,” Milroe said after the win. “I’m not a finished product. I’m still working to improve to this day.”

Milroe has certainly grown since throwing two costly turnovers during Alabama’s Week 2 loss to Texas. He’s also proved a few naysayers wrong in the process.

“He’s always had that confidence, it’s just getting him more comfortable,” Alabama center Seth McLaughlin said. “He went out there today, and I’m just so proud of him. He played his butt off, and I think he LANKed a lot of people. He let a lot of people know.”

It wasn’t just naysayers either.

Milroe let a few LSU defenders know on some tough runs Saturday. Perhaps the hardest came in the second quarter when he lowered his shoulder to truck LSU safety Javien Toviano.