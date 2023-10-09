Leading Texas A&M with 1:37 remaining, Alabama could have closed out the game by kneeling the ball. However, Milore bounced a quick throw to Malik Benson on first down, stopping the clock and making things a bit more difficult for the Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe knows what Alabama fans are thinking. Not even he knows why he decided to throw the ball on first-and-10 from the Texas A&M 37-yard line with time running down during the Crimson Tide’s 26-20 victory against the Aggies over the weekend.

“That wasn't a smart play by me,” Milroe said when asked about the ill-advised decision Monday. “I should have just handed the ball off,” Milroe said. “… That’s something I can build off of.”

Nick Saban explained that Alabama didn’t elect to kneel the ball on first down as the offense was trying to hurry up and get a play off before a third-down catch from Jase McClellan could be reviewed. However, the play was supposed to be handoff in order to keep the clock running.

In the end, Milroe’s mistake didn’t prove too costly. Alabama ran the ball the following two plays, bringing up a fourth-and-8 from the Texas A&M 35-yard line with seven seconds remaining.

From there, Milroe took a shotgun snap and evaded some pressure while rolling to his right before heaving the ball as high and far as he could, allowing the remaining seconds to tick off the clock.

Problem solved. And, for Alabama’s sake, hopefully lesson learned.

“I think the big thing that we've tried to continue to get [Milroe] to understand is you gotta keep playing the next play,” Saban said Monday. “There's not always going to be perfect plays but whatever happened on the last play is a learning experience for you to grow and get better and focus on what you have to do the next play. You cannot allow one play to affect the next play. That's something I think he's learned and doing a lot better.”