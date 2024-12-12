Jalen Milroe says he'll play for Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Michigan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans will have at least one more opportunity to see Jalen Milroe in a Crimson Tide jersey. The redshirt junior quarterback confirmed Thursday morning that he will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl where No. 11 Alabama will face Michigan on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida.

“The mission right now is to complete the season,” Milroe said following Alabama’s practice. “We have one more mission ahead, which is attacking Michigan. That’s the whole thought process right now. Being our absolute best, we can take care of business when it goes to playing in Tampa. It’s all about going 1-0, preparing the right way, so that’s my focus.”

When asked whether he plans to return to Alabama next season, Milroe responded that his focus is solely on Michigan and preparing for the bowl game.

Milroe is currently listed as the No. 3 quarterback on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper’s big board. The dual-threat quarterback has been projected as a first- or second-round selection in next year’s NFL draft by most early mock drafts.

Milroe isn’t the only projected early-round pick that will be suiting up for Alabama later his month. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell also confirmed he plans to play in the bowl game.

"I'm playing," Campbell said after practice on Thursday. "Hell yeah, I'm playing. I didn't even think about that."

Alabama was the first team left out of this year’s College Football Playoff. Despite not having the opportunity to play for a national title, Milroe said the message toward his teammates following the news was to focus on what they could control moving forward.

“Uncontrollables, controllables, what’s the difference in between the two” Milroe said “We can control how we attack each day, prepare the right way, how we finish, how we keep on building together. Because that’s going to be so important as we finish the season with our last game at Tampa is just focusing internally on what we can do to be our absolute best.”

This year’s bowl game will be a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal where Michigan eliminated Alabama with a 27-20 overtime victory in the Rose Bowl. Milroe completed 16 of 23 passes for 116 yards in last year’s loss to Michigan. He also added 63 yards on 21 attempts but was stopped short on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line to end the game.

“We acknowledge that they are a really good football team,” Milroe said. “On our end as an offense, their defense is really good. They have a lot of good guys up front in the D-line and in the interior line. Also in the back end, very physical, dynamic. So we know we have a tough tas in front of us, and we’re going to prepare for these guys.

“For us, we’re excited for the challenge, another opportunity to play the game we love.”

Alabama (9-3) will face Michigan (7-5) at 11 a.m. CT on December 31 inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.