Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will be featured on the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25. The cover for the highly anticipated college football video game was posted to social media Friday.

Milroe is joined on the cover by Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Dillion Edwards. The game is reportedly set to release in July and will be the first college football game available to fans since 2013.

Last season, Milroe threw for 2,526 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for an additional 439 yards and 12 touchdowns. he finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy and is the leading returning vote-getter ahead of next season.