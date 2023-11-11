Another near-record-breaking game and career-best performance for Jalen Milroe wasn't enough to make him happy Saturday.

The starting quarterback became the first Alabama player to throw for three touchdowns and run for three touchdowns in the same game, leading the No. 8 Crimson Tide to a 49-21 victory at Kentucky while clinching the SEC West title in the process.

Not a bad day, but still not satisfying for Alabama's improving passer.

“I got a lot of things I need to fix,” Milroe said immediately following the game. “I’m not satisfied with that performance. I got a lot of things I need to improve on.”

Milroe finished the day 15 of 22 for 234 yards and three touchdowns with an interception through the air. He also added 36 yards and a trio of scores with his legs. So what has him bothered?

"I’m real frustrated, I got a lot of things I got to fix and get better at,” Milroe said. “Missed a couple things downfield, missed some balls I shouldn’t be missing. I hold myself to a high standard so I got to improve and fix some things tomorrow.”

Milroe's interception came in the second quarter when he was pressured out of the pocket on a third-and-11 from the Alabama 32. Throwing across his body, the right-hander delivered an ill-advised pass into heavy coverage that was ultimately picked off by Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett, giving the Wildcats the ball back at midfield.

Still, the blemish doesn't wipe away his performance on the day.

Milroe converted three third downs with his arm, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice. He also used his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame to break through defenders on short-distance runs, scoring all three of his rushing touchdowns from 3 yards or fewer behind Alabama's jumbo package.

“Jalen played really well,” Saban said after the game. “The offense started off the tempo of the game extremely well. He played extremely well…I think his confidence is growing and I think that has the confidence of the players around him growing and our production and performance has sort of mirrored that confidence.”

Over the past two games against LSU and Kentucky, Milroe has accounted for 644 total yards and 10 touchdowns. His recent hot streak could even propel him into the Heisman Trophy race this month.

Of course, none of that matters to Milroe. He's only focused on what he can do better.