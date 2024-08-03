Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe enters fall camp with several talented wide receiver weapons at his disposal. The Crimson Tide returned Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice and added former Washington wideout Germie Bernard in the transfer portal. The Tide also brought in a few talented freshman additions headlined by former five-star recruit Ryan Williams.

As Alabama’s fall camp continues, Milroe will look to unleash the strengths of each of his pass-catchers. But just three practices into camp, the redshirt junior quarterback said may already have his go-to target in mind.

“One thing about our receiver room, they’re all uniquely different,” Milroe said. “So they all have unique traits that are going to be a key resource for us to go to whenever game one is. So we’re finding that guy, but I can say I have in mind who’s going to be ready to go by the time game one happens.”

Milroe’s words should serve as a promising sign for an Alabama receiver unit that lost its top three leaders from a season ago and a promising contributor in Jalen Hale to injury during the spring. The Crimson Tide’s leading returning receiver is Prentice, who ranked fourth on the team with 314 yards in 2023 and could break out in 2024 with a bigger role as Alabama’s starting slot receiver.

Law and Bernard are expected to start alongside Prentice and both have the potential to become Milroe’s No. 1 weapon. Law caught 15 passes for 137 yards last season and his supreme athletic traits make him a weapon at the X receiver spot. According to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, Law has clocked 23.6 mph in workouts while benching 450 pounds.

Bernard will also be a key component of Alabama’s receiving unit. He managed to snag 34 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns in a talented Washington receiver room last season. Bernard also has a year of experience within DeBoer’s offense, which will be vital in developing chemistry with Milroe as the Tide’s quarterback learns the system.

While he bears the weight of high expectations, Williams is also emerging as a potential No. 1 candidate for Milroe next season. The two-time Alabama Mr. Football Award winner has won over his teammates and coaches with his willingness to do little things as he prepares for his first season. He also continues to impress the coaching staff with his playmaking skills.

​​"He’s very explosive and he tracks the ball really well,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “I think those are the two things that stand out and been surprising. He's a very explosive player, he tracks the ball really well and he's mature. He’s a mature competitor for a young player. Lot of work to do, he has things that he's working on each and every day and Coach (JaMarcus Shephard) is pouring into him. But certainly for a young player, I think the maturity stands out. Very explosive, and very good ball skills.”

Milroe will have 17 more fall camp practices to help determine who his go-to guy is. Whether it's one of the Crimson Tide’s presumed top three or one of its younger talents like Williams, Milroe should have plenty of playmakers out wide in 2024. Alabama’s growth as a wide receiver unit will also bode well for DeBoer and Sheridan as they continue to implement their pass-heavy system.