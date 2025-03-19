Jalen Milroe makes pitch to NFL scouts during Alabama Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe isn’t the top-rated quarterback on many draft boards, but he feels he offers a skill set unmatched by any other passer in this year’s class. That was the message the former Alabama standout delivered to NFL scouts during the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of things other quarterbacks that they do well that I can do,” Milroe said when asked to provide his pitch to NFL teams. “But there’s things that I do that they can’t do. And that’s something that I use as an advantage when I play the game of football. And always when I approach a game plan and I approach an opponent, I’m not one-dimensional.”
Milroe flashed his multi-dimensional skill set inside Alabama’s Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday, taking part in a 40-yard dash before going through a throwing session.
Milroe opted against displaying his elite speed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, choosing not to run in the 40-yard dash. Wednesday, he gave scouts what they wanted to see, clocking an unofficial 4.37 time in his second attempt.
“A lot of people wanted me to run,” Milroe said. “I was in a process of thinking about if I was going to run, so I gave everybody what they wanted. My goal was to get into the 4.3s, so goal completed.”
Milroe’s speed helped him rack up 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground last season. However, the production he generated from his arm has given scouts some reason for pause at the next level. Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes last season, throwing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
The biggest critique of the dual-threat passer is his inconsistency with short- and mid-range throws. Milroe looked to answer some of those doubts during a diverse 53-pass throwing session scripted by his quarterback coach, Jordan Palmer. The workout featured a mix of short and deep throws under different situations.
According to the Athletic, Milroe completed 45 of his 53 passes. One of those throws hit the netting on the roof while another was dropped. One of the highlights of the performance came on a busted-play drill where he delivered a deep ball to Miami transfer receiver Isiah Horton.
“I thought it was great,” Milroe said of his throwing session. “Like I mentioned, all the hard work in the dark is going to come out in the shine. Me and Jordan spent so much time together enhancing my game at every level I need to be at. It was just great to be out here.”
Milroe was accompanied by several past and present Alabama players during his throwing session. His list of receivers included two fellow Pro Day participants in tight ends C.J. Dippre and Robbie Ouzts as well as current wide receivers Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, Rico Scott and Horton. Current running back Jam Miller also caught passes out of the backfield.
Milroe reportedly had dinner with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Following his Pro Day, Milroe was asked about his interest in playing for the Steelers at the next level.
“During that time frame, it’s so important to build a relationship No. 1 and also talk ball,” Milroe said. “I just thought it was a great opportunity to build with the Steelers and have that opportunity. I remember watching the AFC North and the battles they had growing up.”
“Now I have the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, I don’t take it lightly at all. If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it.”
Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 overall pick in the first round. The Steelers traded away their second-round pick to Seattle for wide receiver DK Metcalf but hold picks at No. 83 overall (third round), No. 123 overall (fourth round), No. 156 overall (fifth round), No. 185 overall (sixth round) and No. 229 overall (seventh round).
This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.