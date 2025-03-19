Jalen Milroe makes pitch to NFL scouts during Alabama Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe isn’t the top-rated quarterback on many draft boards, but he feels he offers a skill set unmatched by any other passer in this year’s class. That was the message the former Alabama standout delivered to NFL scouts during the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of things other quarterbacks that they do well that I can do,” Milroe said when asked to provide his pitch to NFL teams. “But there’s things that I do that they can’t do. And that’s something that I use as an advantage when I play the game of football. And always when I approach a game plan and I approach an opponent, I’m not one-dimensional.”

Milroe flashed his multi-dimensional skill set inside Alabama’s Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday, taking part in a 40-yard dash before going through a throwing session.

Milroe opted against displaying his elite speed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, choosing not to run in the 40-yard dash. Wednesday, he gave scouts what they wanted to see, clocking an unofficial 4.37 time in his second attempt.

“A lot of people wanted me to run,” Milroe said. “I was in a process of thinking about if I was going to run, so I gave everybody what they wanted. My goal was to get into the 4.3s, so goal completed.”

Milroe’s speed helped him rack up 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground last season. However, the production he generated from his arm has given scouts some reason for pause at the next level. Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes last season, throwing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The biggest critique of the dual-threat passer is his inconsistency with short- and mid-range throws. Milroe looked to answer some of those doubts during a diverse 53-pass throwing session scripted by his quarterback coach, Jordan Palmer. The workout featured a mix of short and deep throws under different situations.

According to the Athletic, Milroe completed 45 of his 53 passes. One of those throws hit the netting on the roof while another was dropped. One of the highlights of the performance came on a busted-play drill where he delivered a deep ball to Miami transfer receiver Isiah Horton.