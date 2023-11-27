Whatever Milroe weighs, Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett felt every pound of the dual-threat quarterback’s impact during Alabama’s final drive. Pritchett stopped Milroe 1 yard short on a third-and-20 scramble over the weekend. However, after the two collided, the 6-foot-1, 184-pound defender had to be attended to by the training staff and did not return to the game.

“Let’s see, with Thanksgiving, I’m probably 240. Nah, I’m just playin,” Milroe said Monday. “I’m 6-3, but my weight ranges. We did have Thanksgiving, so I don’t know what I weigh now, but I’m more than 220."

Alabama lists its starting quarterback at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds on its official roster. That made Milroe laugh when asked about it on Monday’s SEC Championship Game teleconference.

Milroe’s size and athleticism were on full display in the Iron Bowl, as he carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards. He also showed off his rocket arm, completing 16 of 24 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That includes his game-winning bomb to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line in the final minute.

That type of production has become a regularity for the redshirt sophomore in recent weeks, as he’s been putting up bigger numbers in the box score as well. Over his past four games, Milroe has combined for 1,206 total yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s despite being pulled from the game early in blowouts over Kentucky and Chattanooga.

Not bad for a quarterback who was benched after his Week 2 loss to Texas.

"Obviously, Jalen has played really, really well for us," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. "He's got a lot of confidence. I think he's got a really good understanding of what his job, what his role is, how he's been able to execute it on a consistent basis. Whether it's as a passer or as a runner, whether it's scrambling or designed run, he's done a really, really good job, I think, of playing one play at a time and trying to execute that play the way it's designed so that he distributes the ball in a very efficient, effective manner.

"And I think that's how his growth has sort of occurred and transformed him as a player and really transformed our offense as well because of his growth and execution."

When asked Monday how he’s seen himself grow, Milroe said he’s been the same person since he came to Alabama in 2021.

“The only thing that’s changed is the opportunity to play the game that I love,” Milroe said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. I’ve been the same person. Constantly wanting to work, first one in the building, last one out, I’ve been the same person. I think that’s the biggest thing. All I have now is the opportunity, and I’ve tried to seize the moment as much as possible.”

Milroe certainly seized the moment over the weekend. After leading Alabama to a 27-24 victory over Auburn on Saturday, the typically-reserved quarterback let himself go, as he was caught on camera yelling “Give me the Heisman!”

Chalk that one up to excitement. Despite his recent success, Milroe knows he’s not likely to make it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist this year. That’s fine with him. He’s already thinking about the next opportunity on the big stage — a meeting against top-ranked Georgia for the SEC title this Saturday.

“It’s all about now just fixing what I need to improve on from Auburn,” Milroe said. “There’s a lot of things I need to improve on to keep pushing toward our common goal. … I’m just looking forward to the challenge ahead of us this week.”