TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Top-ranked Alabama has a new starter behind center for tonight’s game against Texas A&M. While Bryce Young was announced as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback in the pregame starting lineup, Jalen Milroe took the first snap behind center Saturday night.

Milroe’s start is the first of his Alabama career. He is the 12th quarterback to start for the Crimson Tide in the Nick Saban era. The redshirt freshman filled in for Young last week after the reigning Heisman Trophy winner suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder during the second quarter of Alabama’s victory at Arkansas last week.

Young is fully dressed out for tonight's game but did not take part in any throws during pregame warmups. He was limited during practice this week, throwing on Wednesday before resting his arm on Thursday.

“There's no real bad damage or anything like that to his shoulder, Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday. “This is not a long-term thing, but he still has some soreness. We'll have to make a decision during the pregame to see if he can throw the ball well to go out there and do his job."

Young has started Alabama’s last 20 games. Through five games this season, he has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has 154 yards and three more scores on the ground.

After replacing Young in during the second quarter last week, Milroe completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while adding 91 yards and a touchdown with his feet. The Katy, Texas native has appeared in four games this season, completing 59.3% (16 of 27) of his passes for 151 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He has 163 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Milroe came to Alabama as a No. 77 overall player and No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class.