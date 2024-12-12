Jalen Milroe excited for Alabama's next Texan QB, Keelon Russell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is continuing its Texas pipeline at quarterback, and Jalen Milroe couldn’t be any happier. Following Thursday’s practice, the Katy Texas product was asked about five-star freshman Keelon Russell, a Duncanville, Texas native, who singed with the Crimson Tide last week.





“I’m excited for him and his future,” Milroe said. “He’s a Texas kid, I’m a Texas kid, so to have another Texas guy in the building is going to be awesome. I know he’s going to be coached absolutely at his best by Coach [Nick] Sheridan, Coach [Kalen] DeBoer. So he’s in good hands here.”





Russell signed with Alabama as the No. 3 overall player in this year’s recruiting class. Earlier this week he was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. Through 13 games, Russell has completed 220 of 316 pass attempts for 3,874 yards and 53 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s also added 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He’ll have an opportunity to add to those numbers this weekend when he leads Duncanville High School in a state semifinal matchup against North Crowley.





“He’s a really good player, dynamic,” Milroe said. “He’s a special cat. There’s a reason why he’s the No. 1 quarterback in the state of Texas, in the country. He’s a big-time recruit because of who is as a person.”





Along with watching Russell’s highlights, Milroe has also been able to speak with the five-star prospect during his visits to Alabama. Milroe, still remembers when he first enrolled with the Tide back in 2021 and wants to be a guiding presence for Russell as he gets ready for the college level.





“I enjoy being around him,” Milroe said “I’ve been able to meet him a couple times here at the facility and at the stadium. Cool cat. Every single time I get to talk to him I like to pour into him, Because that’s the biggest thing, just being able to talk to a guy that’s been in the process before. That’s something I try to do for him is give him my knowledge since I’ve been here and pour into him.”





Russell originally committed to SMU but flipped to Alabama on June 4. He then won the Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles, beating out several of the nation’s other top passers while vaulting up the recruiting rankings.





“There’s a swagger about him, a confidence about him,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said of Russell during his signing day press conference. “He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader especially these key guys, especially your quarterback. He’s just having a great championship run with his high school.





"So excited about what he brings. He’s got the arm talent, just accurate, can throw with different arm slots and all that kind of stuff and then also just the ability as an athlete to make plays with his feet, just an added dimension there.”







