Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was not afraid to make plays with his feet in his first year as the team’s starter. Milroe rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, developing into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

While Milroe’s running ability is strong, and he’s also expected to lead a pass-heavy Alabama offense under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, Milroe also understands that balancing the Crimson Tide’s passing attack with strong running back play will be key for Alabama to have success.

The Tide heads into the 2024 season with a relatively young running back room. Sophomore Justice Haynes rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, including 31 yards on four carries against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Haynes, along with Jam Miller (41 carries, 201 yards, 1 touchdown) and Richard Young (9 carries, 24 yards, 1 touchdown) are all expected to take jumps in production next season.

During an interview Monday with the Gary Harris Show on Tide 100.9, Milroe praised Alabama’s running backs for their work this offseason and gave a unique description of what the group's role will be in 2024.

“They’re the exterminators in a sense,” Milroe said. “They clean everything out. They are the guys that do a really good job with their development.”

Milroe’s comparison — as Tide Illustrated understands it — illustrates how Alabama’s running backs will help make life comfortable for the rest of the offense.

Both Haynes and Miller could see breakout seasons with bigger roles in 2024. Their expected improvement will create more options for Alabama and take pressure off the Tide's passing game. Much like an exterminator clearing out a home full of unwanted pests, the Alabama running backs will keep defensive pests from focusing all their attention on Milroe by making Alabama's offense multi-dimensional.

In addition to praising the running backs themselves, Milroe also credited their position coach Robert Gillespie with the group's improvement this offseason. Entering his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, Gillespie has been vital in bridging the gap between the old and new staff, while developing an exciting young running back group this offseason.

“Coach Gillespie has been there the same length that I’ve been there at Alabama and he’s done a really good job with the guys in the room, and I’m just super happy to see their development,” Milroe said. “All of those guys are unique in their own ways with Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Justice Haynes, Jam Miller. They’re all unique in their own way, and that’s what I like the most about that room.”

What's stood out the most to Milroe from Alabama’s running back room is its attention to detail. Milroe credits that to offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who introduced the concept of taking both mental and physical reps at practice. If a player is not involved in a rep, they can maximize learning opportunities by paying attention and taking something from each drill, even when they're watching from afar. Milroe said the running back room has taken the concept seriously this offseason.

“Those guys do a really good job because they’re behind each and every huddle, looking and communicating, whether it’s good or bad just holding each other accountable,” Milroe said. “That’s something that I notice from that group is they’re very detail-oriented and you need that from a running back group.”