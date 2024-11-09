Jalen Milroe breaks Alabama QB single-season rushing touchdown record

BATON ROUGE, LA — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been a force with his legs this season. Milroe’s effort on the ground etched him into the record books during the Crimson Tide’s matchup against LSU on Saturday as he scored his 14th rushing touchdown, setting a new Alabama single-season high in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Milroe surpassed former Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had 13 during his true freshman season in 2016. Milroe had two scores on the ground in the first half against the Tigers, helping Alabama to 21-6 advantage at halftime.

The redshirt junior has made game-breaking plays with his legs during his Alabama career. He’s scored a touchdown in all but one of the Crimson Tide’s games in 2024, and had a four-game streak of two touchdowns to start the season. Milroe has 380 rushing yards in 2024 and had 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground during Alabama’s run to the Rose Bowl last campaign.

