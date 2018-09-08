TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two quarterbacks, no worries. While Nick Saban has already declared Tua Tagovailoa his starting quarterback, Saturday’s 57-7 victory over Arkansas State showed backup Jalen Hurts can still be a big part of this offense as well.



Bouncing back from a rocky start in Alabama’s season opener, the junior quarterback shined against Arkansas State. Hurts completed 7 of 9 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He led Alabama to touchdowns on three of the four drives he was involved in and ended the afternoon with a 237.9 quarterback rating.

That rating is almost identical to Tagovailoa’s 238.7 mark on the day. Tagovailoa completed 13 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns, starting the games first four possessions before handing the baton to Hurts late in the first quarter.

“There wasn’t much of a difference,” said Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, who caught two touchdown passes from Tagovailoa. “We still drove the ball down the field, and we executed each play.”

Hurts and Tagovailoa led Alabama to touchdowns on five of its first eight offensive possessions as the Crimson Tide took a commanding 40-0 lead into halftime. The combined six passing touchdowns are the second most Alabama has recorded in a game in school history.

