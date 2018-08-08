TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There is no hostility between Nick Saban and Jalen Hurts, even after the Alabama quarterback revealed his displeasure with the lack of communication between himself and the coaching staff this offseason.

During Alabama’s Fan Day on Saturday, Hurts expressed a frustration with not being able to have his say over speculation of him transferring this offseason. He also accused coaches of ignoring the “elephant in the room” that is the ongoing quarterback battle between himself and Tua Tagovailoa.

“For me, no one came up to me the whole experience, coaches included,” Hurts said Saturday. “No one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me about my future, none of that. So now it’s like when we are kind of trying to mend the situation now it’s kind of late. It’s too late.”

Speaking for the first time since Hurts’ comments, Saban said Wednesday he has talked with his quarterback and that the situation isn’t an issue in Alabama’s locker room.

“Every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks. I think he has every right to do that with every coach or anybody in the organization he has a relationship with, which we certainly do quite often with all players at all positions.

“This is probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside. I don’t think this has any effect on our team. I talked to a lot of the team leaders. I think the players are focused on what they need to do. The rhetoric will not have anything to do with who’s the quarterback. That will obviously be decided on the field by how people execute and how they do their job.”

