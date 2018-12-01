Facing first-and-10 from the Georgia 15-yard line, Hurts capped off the comeback, dropping back a step from the shotgun before racing into the end zone on a quarterback draw for the game-winning score.

Following a failed fake punt from Georgia on the ensuing possession, Alabama took over at its own 48-yard line. From there Hurts completed two passes, including a 19-yard strike to tight end Irv Smith on third-and-8 to keep the drive alive.

Entering the game trailing 28-21 with 14:31 remaining, Hurts orchestrated a game-tying drive, taking Alabama 80 yards up the field before rolling to his right to hit receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 10-yard touchdown on third and goal.

Less than a year after Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a second-half victory over Georgia in last season’s national championship game, this time it was Hurts’ chance to play hero.

ATLANTA — Playing against the same opponent on the same field where he was cast into the shadows, Jalen Hurts once again stepped into the spotlight. Filling in for injured starter Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Hurts led a late comeback to lead Alabama to a 35-28 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

"It kind of feels like I'm breaking my silence," Hurts said. "I haven't said anything all year, but this team has worked really hard. In the off-season last spring, we know what adversity looks like. Sometimes we're going to get hit in the mouth, but we know that we're going to be fine. We did a great job of getting it done today. I think we did a great job of doing that."

Hurts finished the game completing 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 28 yards and a score on the ground. After Alabama started the game 0-6, it converted its next five third-down conversions under Hurts' guidance, including all four of the quarterback’s third-down attempts.

“Jalen, he’s always got a composed vibe,” Jeudy said. “He just came in and said, we’re going to do what we do. That’s what we did. He came in and we started making plays.”

Running back Josh Jacobs earned offensive was named the game’s MVP after accounting for Alabama’s first two touchdowns and leading the Crimson TIde’s rushing attack with 83 yards on eight carries. With Alabama trailing Georgia 21-7 in the second quarter, Jacobs kept the Crimson Tide in the game, breaking a 59-yard run to the Bulldogs 16-yard line before recovering his own fumble in the end zone for a touchdown three plays later.

Jacobs’ touchdown was originally ruled a touchback as Georgia appeared to recover the ball in the end zone. However, after review, it was determined that Jacobs regained possession in the end zone before having the ball knocked away from him.

“It's crazy because all y'all think about the plays that I made, and all I can think about is the plays that I didn't and the assignments that I missed,” Jacobs said. “Each day I try to improve on that, so coming tomorrow, that's the thing I'll look at the most.”

After carving up opposing defenses all season, Tagovailoa had the worst performance of his otherwise stellar career. The Heisman contender completed just 10 of 25 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions before leaving the game. The two picks were the first time Tagovailoa has thrown multiple interceptions in a game.

Tagovailoa left the game after left tackle Jonah Williams stepped on his right ankle. However, head coach Nick Saban said he doesn’t think the injury was severe.

“Tua actually sprained his ankle in the first half, actually came back and played,” Saban said. “The other injury, he got stepped on, his foot, which I don’t think is significant. So, we’re going to evaluate his ankle tomorrow, but I don’t think it’s going to be something that would keep him out. Maybe for a little while, but we probably won’t practice for a couple weeks anyway. But we’ll know more about that tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, it was Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm who put on the aerial display. Fromm completed 25 of 39 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns. After driving the Bulldogs to the Alabama 39-yard line on their final possession, his late desperation heave was batted away in the end zone to clinch the game for Alabama.

Alabama (13-0) claimed its 27th SEC title and will undoubtedly be the top team in the College Football Playoff when it is revealed on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is the only team to advance to the playoff in all five years of its existence.

Georgia (10-2) still has an outside chance of reaching the playoff. Following the game, Saban provided a ringing endorsement.

“I think based on what I've seen, they're one of the four best teams in the country,” And I also said I don't want to play them again, which is the ultimate compliment, I think, that I can give them.”

