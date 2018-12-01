ATLANTA — This is the moment Jalen Hurts has been waiting for. Smiling to the sky as streamers rained down from the ceiling of Mercedes-Benz Stadium following No. 1 Alabama’s 35-28 victory over No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the quarterback finally emerged from a season of silence.

Replacing injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts rallied Alabama with the playmaking ability that he so often flashed early on his college career. The junior quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown while adding 28 yards and the game-winning 15-yard run with 1:04 remaining to lead Alabama to its 27th SEC title.

He did so against the same opponent that stripped him of stardom during last year’s national championship game and in the same stadium where he had previously experienced a career low. After a season spent in the shadows, Hurts answered the call during the moment he was needed most.

“It kind of feels like I'm breaking my silence,” Hurts said. “I haven't said anything all year, but this team has worked really hard. In the off-season last spring, we know what adversity looks like. Sometimes we're going to get hit in the mouth, but we know that we're going to be fine. We did a great job of getting it done today. I think we did a great job of doing that.”

No one knows adversity quite like Hurts. After compiling a 26-2 record as a starter and leading Alabama to back-to-back national championship games he became an afterthought following last year’s national title victory over Georgia. In that game, he completed just 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards before giving way to Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to a stunning comeback victory.

After two years in the spotlight, Hurts entered this season as the backup. He watched on the sideline as his replacement put together a Heisman-caliber season, receiving the admiration that previously flowed his way over his first two seasons. He did so with composure and without complaint.

Not only did Hurts embrace his backup role in stride, he decided to forgo the opportunity to take advantage of a new NCAA rule that would have allowed him to redshirt had he played in four or fewer games.

He did so for a moment like this.

“We're proud of him,” Hurts father Averion said after the game. “He’s gone through some stuff that a lot of grown men say they couldn’t deal with, and I honestly feel like I couldn’t. So for him to go through it and face it and deal with it is a testament to his faith and his beliefs. It’s a humbling experience as a dad.”

Hurts father wasn’t the one beaming over what he’s accomplished this season. Following the game, head coach Nick Saban praised his junior, stating he’s “never been more proud of a player.”

“It's unprecedented to have a guy that won as many games as he won, I think 26 or something, over a two-year period, start as a freshman, only lose a couple games this whole time that he was a starter, and then all of a sudden he's not the quarterback,” Saban said. “How do you manage that? How do you handle that? You've got to have a tremendous amount of character and class to put team first, knowing your situation is not what it used to be, and for a guy that's a great competitor, that takes a lot. It's not easy to do.”

Before putting Jalen into the game, Saban took his quarterback to the side, deriving a simple message: “It’s your time.” Saturday, it certainly was, and just like he has been for any adversity he’s faced throughout his career, Jalen was ready.

“He’s just always been a different young man,” Averion said. “He’s internally motivated, he knows what he wants to do, and he’s willing to make the sacrifices to do those things. So when he faces adversity, he kind of picks it up and he gets after it pretty good. This was a challenge for him, something he went through, and it worked out best for everybody at the end.”