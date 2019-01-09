It looks like Jalen Hurts’ run at Alabama will soon come to an end.

CBS and ESPN both reported Wednesday afternoon that Hurts’ name is now in the NCAA transfer portal, allowing coaches from other universities to contact him.

Hurts was Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2016 and 2017, leading the team to the College Football Playoff title game in both seasons. In 2016, Hurts was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a true freshman, but the Tide lost 35-31 to Clemson in the national championship.

Hurts returned as the starter in 2017 and led the team to the national championship game yet again, this time against Georgia. However, after a poor first half, Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa led the Tide on a remarkable comeback victory before beating Hurts out for the starting role in 2018.

Hurts served as the backup to Tagovailoa, the Heisman runner-up, the whole season, but played a huge role in the Tide’s SEC championship game win over Georgia. In a reversal of fortunes, Hurts came in for an injured Tagovailoa and led Alabama to a come-from-behind win.





