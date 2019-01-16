Jalen Hurts has officially moved on from Alabama. The backup quarterback announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma through an article in The Players Tribune on Wednesday. Hurts, who graduated from Alabama in December, will be eligible to play immediately for the Sooners.

"I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student," Hurts said in the article. "I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead."

Hurts was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and posted a 26-2 record as a starter while at Alabama. The Houston native elected to remain with the team last season despite losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. Instead of taking advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt policy, Hurts played out the entire season as the Crimson Tide’s backup quarterback, appearing in 13 games while completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.



Hurts led Alabama to national championship games in 2016 and 2017 and played a big role in the Crimson Tide’s run this past season. The fan favorite will best be remembered for his contribution during last year’s comeback victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. During that game, Hurts came in for an injured Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, completing 7 of 9 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown while also adding 28 yards on the ground, including the game-winning 15-yard touchdown run with 1:04 remaining.

Over three seasons, Hurts has combined for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns through the air while tallying a combined 1,976 yards and 23 scores on the ground. His best season came during his freshman year where he threw for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions while rushing for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Oklahoma has had plenty of success with transfer quarterbacks recently. Heisman winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield both came to the Sooners by way of transfer. With Murray leading the way last season, Oklahoma led the nation in scoring (48.4 points per game) and total offense (570.3 yards per game).



