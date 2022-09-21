Hale opted to go the other way, committing to Alabama. He spent some time with Tide Illustrated to break down the decision.

Hale was said to be a Texas lean for months leading up to decision day, and following the commitments of Arch Manning and Johntay Cook, it was thought of as a near-lock.

Longview (Texas) WR Jalen Hale picked the Crimson Tide on Wednesday over the in-state Texas Longhorns among others by putting on a chain with the Alabama logo attached.

Hale made a note of several relationships that stood out above the rest, making it, so he felt comfortable enough to leave Texas to join the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama has a strong staff, and that really helped seal the deal," said Hale on Wednesday. "Coach Saban, Coach Wiggins, and Coach Errin Joe stayed consistent, and always made sure I knew I was valued. They pushed the hardest, and in the end, I knew it was the place to be."

Alabama's WR room in recent years has consistently been stocked with NFL-caliber receivers, and with some spots set to open up, Hale sees a spot for himself to fit right in.

"“They will lose a lot of talent next year, so they were telling me I’d have an opportunity to start or play early. That stood out to me on a consistent basis," said Hale.

This commitment is huge for Alabama in several ways because this is the second big commitment of the week, along with the commitment of Jordan Renaud from east Texas. As Alabama continues to stockpile Texas talent, we asked Hale who is on his radar as he shifts from recruit to recruiter.

"“We are looking to do some special things in Tuscaloosa. We just got Renaud and we’re working on a few more guys from the area Aeryn Hampton, Derrick McFall, and Johntay Cook. I really want to flip Johntay."

Hale plans to graduate HS this winter, and enroll early in Tuscaloosa.

Brandon Howard contributed to this interview.