News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 08:38:16 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state schools battling for Jakivuan Brown

Dzyowsnbuexis4q4rdbo
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Jakivuan Brown is one of the best in Mississippi for 2020 and the outside linebacker from Horn Lake was all set to stay home for college.That is still likely at this time, but Alabama has convinced...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}