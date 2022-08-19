Jahmyr Gibbs offers more than just an offensive threat for Alabama

That production is the primary reason Alabama plucked Gibbs from the transfer portal in December. However, the Crimson Tide also figures to benefit from some bonus yards from its newest playmaker.

Gibbs is best known for his abilities out of the backfield. The speedy running back led Georgia Tech with 746 rushing yards while finding the end zone four times on the ground last season. He was also one of the best pass-catching backs in the nation, pulling in 36 receptions for 470 yards and two more scores through the air.

Alabama fans are familiar with this sequence of events from Gibbs’ 75-yard touchdown run during the A-Day game this spring . Although, a similar play-by-play could be used to describe the Georgia Tech transfer’s 98-yard kickoff return against Boston College last season .

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahmyr Gibbs took the ball, scanned upfield for his hole, found it, and raced to the end zone untouched down the left sideline.

Along with his offensive attributes, Gibbs is also an accomplished returner on kickoffs. In his two seasons at Georgia Tech, he averaged 25.61 yards per return on 31 attempts, gaining 30 or more yards on seven occasions. Despite being projected as Alabama’s starting running back, Gibbs will be called on to continue his special teams duties this year.

It’s a role he gladly accepts.

“I’ve always kick returned since as long as I have been playing football,” Gibbs said, “so it’s pretty natural to me.”

Nick Saban has never shied away from doling out return duties to his biggest stars. Last year, Biletnikoff finalist Jameson Williams led Alabama averaging 35.2 yards per kickoff return, including a pair of touchdowns against Southern Miss. DeVonta Smith had four kickoff returns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2020 while fellow first-round picks Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs also held the role in recent years.

“I think what goes into being a good kick returner, obviously you’ve got to be fast,” Gibbs said, “gotta be able to read the holes and you’ve got to know the blocking scheme of the return.”

As far as Gibbs is concerned, it’s really not that different than when he gets the ball out of the backfield.

“Basically it’s the same thing,” Gibbs said. “The holes, there just gone like that, so you have to hit them with speed.”

Special teams drills don’t generally involve contact during camp, so Alabama players haven’t really had a taste of what it’s like to corral Gibbs in the return game. However, if their reps against the slippery back on defense are any indication, opposing kickoff units are going to have their hands full this season.

“So fast, so elusive, gets in and out of his cuts so quick,” linebacker Henry To’oT’o said of Gibbs earlier in camp. “I’ve never guarded a back like him before.”

“Very dynamic can do anything,” defensive tackle D.J. Dale said. “Run the ball, catch the ball, he's shifty. He's a very dynamic piece to the offense.

Added defensive tackle D.J. Dale: “He got me yesterday in practice in team run. He made me stop my feet, and he stopped and kept going, and you know he was gone.”

Alabama will get its first look at Gibbs’ return ability in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. By all indications, Crimson Tide fans are in for a show.