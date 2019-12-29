Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford poured in a season-high 28 points, fueling Alabama basketball to a 90-78 win over Richmond on Sunday evening inside Coleman Coliseum. The victory extended the Crimson Tide’s winning three to three games and marked its third straight game with 90 or more points — the first time Alabama had accomplished that feat since the 2000-01 season.

Alabama (7-5) won for the fifth time in its last six games and finished the month of December with a 4-1 record.

"I thought it was a good win,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “Sometimes you worry about the last game going into Christmas or the first game coming out of Christmas — if you are going to be sharp and locked in. I thought we played well in both of them.

“Richmond is a quality team, they've been playing well, their record is great. We didn't have the greatest start to the game, which isn't typical, we have been having some pretty good starts. The start wasn't good today, I didn't think we closed the half well. We challenged them at halftime to make sure our start to the second half was better and I thought we were a lot better. I thought we had multiple guys play pretty well.”