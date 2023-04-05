It didn't take long for Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks to make an outstanding catch this spring as he hauled in a throw bound for the back corner of the endzone one-handed. The catch, which was caught on video and went viral on social media in mere minutes, was also against fellow starter Kool-Aid McKinstry.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Every rep in practice is a chance to one-up your teammate and with two upperclassmen duking it out, there's always a chance for a highlight reel play.

On Wednesday, Brooks said he saw the video come across his timeline, but instead of gloating he wanted to set the record straight that the matchup between the two returners is fairly even.

"Me and Kool-Aid, we battle and practice every day," Brooks said. "He wins some with me. Somehow, we just didn’t get the footage out. That next play, he caught a pick against me. Me and him, we’re going to go at it in every practice. Terrion also.

The catch also showed off what the junior has worked on in the offseason. After tallying a career-high 674 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, Brooks said he used the offseason to work on his entire game which includes his "catch radius, acceleration, route running (and) speed."

Along with fans gushing over Brooks' grab, questions surfaced over who threw the ball. Jalen Milroe was adamant that he was the one who made the touchdown throw, Brooks said he wasn't sure who threw the ball, just that he saw it in the air and made a play on it.

Despite not clarifying who was the quarterback on that play, Brooks said he's seen improvement out of both Milroe and Ty Simpson this spring.

"I’ve always seen Jalen develop, ever since we got here together," Brooks said. "He’s trying to become a leader. He’s becoming a leader more on the team. He’s just stepping up big time for us, making some good reads out there in practice, always competing."