Ja'Corey Brooks becomes an Alabama legend after heroic Iron Bowl display

AUBURN, Ala. — They call him “C7.” Following Saturday’s heroics, Alabama fans might need to get used to hearing that nickname a lot more moving forward. Heading into this weekend’s Iron Bowl, freshman receiver Ja’Corey Brooks had just two catches over his first 11 games. The two receptions he reeled in during No. 3 Alabama’s 24-22, four-overtime victory over Auburn might have earned him legendary status for life among the Crimson Tide faithful. Brooks tallied two catches for 49 yards, both coming on Alabama’s final possession of regulation. His most important play of the game came as he secured a 28-yard grab in the end zone to help the Tide tie the game at 10 with 24 seconds remaining. The game-saving touchdown came on third-and-10 as the freshman receiver got past Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson on the right sideline before hauling in a pass from quarterback Bryce Young over his shoulder in the end zone.

"We had a one-on-one matchup. I had faith in Ja'Corey to win that matchup," Young said of the game-tying score. "In a game as big as this, in a moment as big as this, to run that route and make that catch, that says a lot about him, his preparation, his hard work and the kind of player he is." Brooks joined Alabama in January as the No. 37 overall player and No. 4 receiver in this year’s class. The Miami native has seen his role increase lately as he has now recorded a catch in each of the Tide’s last three games, tallying a 9-yard reception against New Mexico State before reeling in a 12-yard grab against Arkansas. “It’s how he approaches every day,” Alabama receiver John Metchie III said of Brooks’ success, “how he approaches practice, his attention to detail, watching the older guys, trying to learn, just trying to be sponge out there. In practice, he’s going hard, and just how he shows up every day. That kind of prepared him for this stage.” Added Young: “That’s someone who prepared and worked super hard throughout the offseason to the season. Tonight was a big night for him. His number was called, and he made a really big play.”

Brooks’ role increased significantly Saturday as he came in for starter Jameson Williams, who was ejected for targeting during a kickoff in the second quarter. Williams, who leads the team with 1,261 receiving yards on the season, tallied two catches for 43 yards before leaving the game. “It was tough, them doing my boy like that,” Metchie said of Williams’ ejection. “But he did a great job of not letting it affect the game, picking everybody up. He was on the sidelines with the offense and the defense, getting everybody going. It’s just the whole Bama way of the next man up. We can’t sulk about anything, and you saw C7 had to step up.” Brooks will look to continue his success next week as he and Alabama go up against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.