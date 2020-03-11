Alabama football fans are certainly going to get an opportunity to watch a quarterback battle take place this spring, but it will not be for the starting position. Redshirt Junior Mac Jones is without a doubt the starting quarterback heading into spring football which starts this Friday for the Crimson Tide. The competition will be for the No. 2 quarterback which will be between sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa and early enrollee Five-star true freshman Bryce Young .

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Jones saw action in 11 games starting against Arkansas, Western Carolina, Auburn, and against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. Against Arkansas last season, Jones was 18 of 22 passing for 235-yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In Alabama’s final two games of the season starting in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa, Jones was 26 of 39 for 335-yards with four-touchdowns and two interceptions against Auburn and 16 of 25 for 327-yards with three touchdowns against Michigan.

Following Alabama’s 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, Jones spoke about how more reps from practice have helped his confidence.

“I think the confidence just comes from reps at practice and the guys around me — the line making their calls and their blocks and the receivers making plays, running backs making plays,” Jones said. “It's really easier when you have the best players around you. Coach Saban always tells me, just do my job, get them the ball and they'll make the plays.”