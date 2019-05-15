It's a tight two-team race for Texas OT Damieon George
Damieon George isn't a talker, but he says plenty with his style of play.The powerful North Shore (Texas) offensive tackle has made multiple trips out to Alabama and Texas this spring, and to no su...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news