The Alabama Crimson Tide have landed 6-foot-4, 305 pound Ishmael Sopsher to the Class of 2019. The recruiting war between Alabama and LSU were tight up to the very last minute for Sopsher, a Rivals.com Four-star, but in the end, the Crimson Tide were able to land another prospect out of the State of Louisiana. Sopsher is ranked as the No. 5 player in the State of Louisiana and ranked as the No. 72 player overall in the Country by Rivals.com.

Zephaniah Powell wasn’t a week into his job as Amite’s head football coach when he got a firsthand look at his blue-chip defensive tackle.

Powell, who was hired as Amite’s coach in 2015, scanned over his group of rising freshmen and could not look past Ishmael Sopsher. By the time the spring arrived, Sopsher proved his coach right.

“That spring, when he was an eighth-grader, when I was hired to take the job over, I met with those freshmen,” Powell recalled. “He (Sopsher) was a kid who stood out immensely. The first time we did spring drills with us, he stood out. I knew right then and there he’d be a special kid for us.”

Continue Reading