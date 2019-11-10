Today, we make sense of the college football playoff rankings after the Crimson Tide's loss against LSU last night 46-41. Scroll down to read Kyle Henderson's latest CFB Rankings.

What has to happen for Alabama to have a shot at the playoffs?

With the Crimson Tide losing to LSU last night 46-41, the Crimson Tide no longer controls their own destiny to the playoffs. Here is what Alabama has to hope for going forward. Alabama has to win out: Their remaining games include Mississippi State this next weekend, then Western Carolina, and Auburn.

Alabama also has to hope for Auburn to beat Georgia this weekend. Right now, Georgia is likely a top-four team and aiming for a playoff bid, with a loss to Auburn, Alabama would take a step forward in the rankings.

Along with winning out and hoping for Auburn to beat Georgia, Alabama has to hope for LSU to win out. LSU's 46-41 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday should impress the college football playoff committee to push the Tigers to the No. 1 overall spot in the rankings ahead of Ohio State and the fact that Alabama only lost by five points to Tigers will be noteworthy on Alabama's playoff resume.

If I were on the playoff selection committee, here is what my rankings would look like as of November 10, 2019

1. LSU, 9-0 - Games remaining: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 4

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 1

- Best win: No. 3 Alabama 46-41

- Conference Champion: TBA

2. Ohio State, 9-0 - Games remaining: Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 2

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Best win: No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7/No. 25 MSU 34-10)

- Conference Champion: TBA

3. Clemson, 10-0 - Games remaining: Wake Forest and South Carolina

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Best win: No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10

- Conference Champion: TBA (vs. Virginia/Pitt/VTech)

- 25 game winning streak

4. Georgia, 8-1 - Games remaining: Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 2

- Number of wins vs. Top 10 teams: 2 (Fla./ND)

- Best win: No. 6 Florida 24-17

- Conference Champion: TBA

5. Alabama, 8-1 - Games remaining: Miss. State, WCU, Auburn

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Number of loses vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Best Win: No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28

- Conference Champion: No

6. Minnesota, 9-0 - Games Remaining: Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Best win: No. 4 Penn State 31-26

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Conference Champion: TBA

7. Penn State, 8-1 - Games remaining: Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 2

- Number of loses vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Best Win: No. 16 Michigan 28-21

- Conference Champion: TBA

8. Oregon, 8-1 - Games remaining: Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Number of loses vs. Top 25 teams: 1 (Auburn 27-21)

- Best Win: No. 25 Washington 35-31

- Conference Champion: TBA

9. Oklahoma, 8-1 - Games remaining: Baylor, TCU, Okla. State

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Number of losses to un-ranked teams: 1 (Kansas State 48-41)

- Best Win: No. 11 Texas 34-27

- Conference Champion: TBA

10. Utah, 8-1 - Games remaining: UCLA, Arizona, Colorado

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 1

- Number of wins vs. Top 10: 0

- Number of losses to un-ranked teams: 1 (USC 30-23)

- Best Win: No. 17 ASU 21-3

- Conference Champion: TBA

11. Baylor, 9-0 - Games remaining: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas

- Number of wins vs. Top 25 teams: 0

- Best win: UR Kansas State 31-12

- Conference Champion: TBA

