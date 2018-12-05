ATLANTA — Tim Tebow is tired of giving the same answer when asked who he thinks will win the national championship at the beginning of every season.

“It gets old saying Alabama,” he said.

Then again, what else can he say? Sure, the former Florida quarterback turned ESPN analyst could stir the pot if he chose to. It certainly wouldn’t hurt ratings if he went with a contender like Clemson or picked an exciting offense like Oklahoma’s. However, recent history says rolling with the Tide is by far his safest bet.

“As an analyst, you want to be right more than anything else,” Tebow said last week. “When you look at it from top to bottom, you see those athletes, you see those coaches — how do you not predict Alabama?”

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has not only taken over college football but also dominated it at a rate never before seen in the modern era. Alabama has piled up five national titles in the past nine years and is the favorite to repeat this season.

