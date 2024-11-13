Is Alabama blocked in the College Football Playoff rankings?

Alabama moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings, but the latest update might come with a ceiling for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama appears to control its destiny in terms of making the playoff, there’s some concern over how far it can climb from here without winning the SEC title.

In this year’s 12-team playoff, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded 1-4 and will also receive a first-round bye. That means Alabama’s highest possible seed would be at No. 5 should it finish 10-2 without a trip to Atlanta.

The eventual SEC champion will claim one of the top four spots, as will the Big Ten and ACC winners. The final first-round bye will likely either go to the Big 12 winner or Boise State as the Mountain West winner. Those teams will be given those spots regardless of whether they fall below Alabama in the final rankings.

It’s still possible for Alabama to advance to this year’s SEC Championship Game and earn a top-four seed by winning its conference title. However, there are only a few possible teams for Tide to pass if it qualifies with an at-large berth.

Here’s a look at the teams ahead of Alabama and whether or not the Tide would have a chance of passing them if it punches its playoff ticket without an SEC title.



