ATLANTA — Alabama now has college football’s biggest win. Time will tell whether or not that matters in its pursuit of a place in this season’s College Football Playoff.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide certainly looked like one of the nation’s top four teams Saturday as it upset top-ranked Georgia 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game. The victory earned Alabama its 30th SEC title. It also snapped Georgia’s conference-record 29-game winning streak.

Alabama will now wait until Sunday to learn if it is one of the four teams selected in this year’s College Football Playoff. The SEC champion has been included in each of the nine previous playoffs.