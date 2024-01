PASADENA, Calif. — Alabama proved the naysayers wrong all season. In the end, it wasn’t enough. The No. 4 Crimson Tide came up just short of punching its ticket to the national championship game, suffering a 27-20 loss in overtime to top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama finishes its season at 12-2, while Michigan moves to 14-0 and will face either No. 2 Washington or No. 3 Texas on Jan 8 inside Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Here are a few takeaways from Alabama’s heartbreaking loss to Michigan.