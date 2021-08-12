Insider report: Shane Lee absent from Alabama's practice Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama continued its fall camp on Thursday as players worked in full pads for the first time under sunny 90-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period of the workout.

— Junior inside linebacker Shane Lee was absent during the viewing period. Christian Harris led the unit followed by Henry To’o To’o, Jaylen Moody, Deonte Lawson, Kendrick Blackshire, Ian Jackson, Jackson Bratton and Demouy Kennedy.

— Nick Saban did not mention Shane Lee during his Wednesday Zoom call with the media. This spring, Saban revealed that Lee was dealing with a sports hernia injury last season.

