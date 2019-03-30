TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players warmed up inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as the team prepares for its first spring scrimmage at 1 p.m. CT. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under partly cloudy, 75-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was not present during the warmup. I was told he is attending a funeral and won’t be participating in Saturday’s scrimmage.

— Tight end Kedrick James, and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Ben Davis were riding the stationary bikes. Lewis and Davis were in black.

— With Ruggs out, the receivers participated in groups of four during positional drills. DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle and Tyrell Shavers were in the first line. Slade Bolden, Xavier Williams, walk-on Mac Hereford and John Metchie were in the second line.

— Alabama’s first unit on offensive line consisted of Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Chris Owens, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Jedrick Wills Jr. from left to right.

