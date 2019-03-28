TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Thursday as it held its seventh practice of spring camp. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny, 73-degree weather. Thursday marked Alabama’s final practice before the team’s first scrimmage Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are some notes from the media viewing period:

— Alabama’s defense appeared to be working on hurry-up drills at the beginning of the workout. The team provided a rare look with the entire base defense working together. During one set, defensive coordinator Pete Golding yelled out “ones all out.” That group looked like this:

Defensive line: LaBryan Ray, Phidarian Mathis, Raekwon Davis.

Linebackers: Eyabi Anoma, Joshua McMillon, Dylan Moses, Kevin Harris II.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Trevon Diggs

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Jared Mayden

— During positional drills, the outside linebackers worked in pairs. Anfernee Jennings and Christopher Allen were first up followed by Harris and Anoma. Jarez Parks worked with walk-on Williams Cooper in the third unit.

Continue reading