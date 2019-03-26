TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday as it held its sixth practice of spring camp. Players were dressed in full pads and practiced under sunny, 65-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Terrell Lewis was back with the team after being absent from the past two practices. However, the outside linebacker stood to the back of the unit and did not participate in drills during the viewing period. Lewis was not wearing a brace on his right knee which likely means he was just spectating.



— The outside linebackers worked in pairs during positional drills. Anfernee Jennings and Christopher Allen were in the first group, while Eyabi Anoma and Kevin Harris II were in the second group. Jarez Parks worked in the third group.

— Offensive lineman Matt Womack also returned after missing last practice. He was not wearing a leg brace and did not participate in drills with the rest of the offensive linemen.



