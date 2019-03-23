TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Saturday for its fifth practice of spring camp. Players were dressed in full pads for a second straight day as they worked under sunny, 73-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis was absent for his second straight practice. Lewis was spotted walking into Alabama’s weight room before practice. He looked to be moving fine.

— Outside linebacker Ben Davis (shin splints) was not present during the viewing period. However, he was fully suited up with pads in a black jersey before practice.

— Offensive lineman Matt Womack was not present at practice. His absence is unknown at this point.

