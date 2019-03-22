TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Friday as it held its fourth practice of spring camp. Players were dressed in full pads for the first time as they practiced in sunny, 69-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis was not on the field for the viewing session. Lewis has participated with the team in its three previous practices and looked to be moving well during drills while recovering from an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. While the reason behind Friday’s absence is unknown, head coach Nick Saban did say he planned to take it easy with some of the players who had knee injuries last year.

— Anfernee Jennings led the unit followed by Christopher Allen, Eyabi Anoma, Jarez Parks, and Kevin Harris II. Ben Davis (shin splints) is still missing from practice.

— True freshman offensive lineman Evan Neal put on a display as he knocked a staff member on his backside. To be fair, Neal, 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, had quite the size advantage.

