TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its second practice of spring camp Monday as players dressed out in shirts and short under sunny, 63-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing session.

— Ale Kaho was absent for a second straight practice as he continues to deal with personal issues. A source close to the situation previously told BamaInsider that Kaho was expected to return to practice Monday. The linebacker then posted a photo to his Instagram story last week stating he was going to “be back real soon.” However, he was nowhere to be seen during the media’s 15-minute viewing window.

— Earlier Monday, junior linebacker Dylan Moses spoke about Kaho, stating, “He’s doing good.”

“He’s still transitioning. He’s taking his time, feel himself out, still trying to get better,” Moses said. “I’ve been in his shoes before, trying to build and see where you fit at in the process. Ale’s going through that process. I’ve been helping him out, trying to be a big brother to him.”

— Moses led the unit and was followed by Joshua McMillon, Markail Benton, Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee.

— Backup tight end Kedrick James also missed a second straight practice. Following Alabama’s opening practice, head coach Nick Saban said James will be suspended for the first four games of the season. Offensive lineman Deonte Brown is also suspended for the first four games but has participated in the past two practices.

— Outside linebacker Ben Davis (shin splints) was also missing at practice.

