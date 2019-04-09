TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Tuesday as it held its 13th practice of spring camp. The team will have one more practice Thursday before wrapping up spring camp with the A-Day game on Saturday. Players were dressed in full pads Tuesday as they worked under partly cloudy, 75-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing session.

— Jedrick Wills Jr. was not present during the viewing period after spraining his ankle over the weekend. Monday, AL.com reported that the injury is not viewed as major but will keep Wills out for the remainder of spring camp.

— With Wills gone, Alabama’s first-team offensive line featured Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Deonte Brown and Matt Womack from left to right. The second unit included Scott Lashley, Evan Neal, Hunter Brannon, Pierce Quick and Tommy Brown.

Continue reading