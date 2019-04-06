TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama prepared for its second scrimmage inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Players worked under cloudy, 75-degree weather for the warmup. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— There was a change in the defensive line order as freshman D.J. Dale made his way into the first group. Raekwon Davis was at defensive end with Dale in the middle and LaBryan Ray as the other end. The second unit included Justin Eboigbe, Tevita Musika and Phidarian Mathis. The third unit was made up of Antonio Alfano, Stephon Wynn Jr. and Christian Barmore.

— Alabama’s offensive line didn't change as the first unit lined up with Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Chris Owens, Matt Womack and Jedrick Wills Jr. from left to right. The second unit included Scott Lashley, Evan Neal, Hunter Brannon, Deonte Brown and Tommy Brown.

