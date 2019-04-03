TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was back outdoors Wednesday for its 10th spring practice. Players were dressed in pads and worked under sunny, 74-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Henry Ruggs III was back with the team after missing the last two practices while attending a family funeral.

— Terrell Lewis (ACL) was in a black jersey and was not participating with the rest of the outside linebackers. Shyheim Carter was (sports hernia) was also in a black jersey but did participate in drills with the defensive backs. Inside linebacker Ben Davis was seen wearing a black jersey before practice but was not on the field for the viewing period.

— Alabama’s secondary was working in split sections with three defensive backs on either side of the field. The first group on the left consisted of Trevon Diggs at outside corner, Patrick Surtain II at inside corner and Jared Mayden at safety. The first group on the right featured Shyheim Carter at inside corner, Scooby Carter at outside corner and Xavier McKinney at safety. Later in the drill, Scooby switched places with Shyheim.



