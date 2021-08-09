Insider Report: Jahleel Billingsley back at practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama continued its fall camp on Monday as players worked in shorts and shells under sunny 94-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period of the workout.

— Tight end Jahleel Billingsley was back at practice after not participating in the Tide’s first workouts of camp. Nick Saban spoke about the junior Sunday, commenting on his level of commitment.

“He can be a positive contributor on the team,” Saban said. “But he’s also got to buy into the principles and values of the team and be a good teammate. Do the things that everyone else in the organization does so that he has the respect of his teammates. We’re certainly trying to help him do that and hopefully he’ll be back out there with us in a few days. We’ll see how that all develops.”

