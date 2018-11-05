TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama survived its trip to Baton Rouge, La., without any significant injuries. During his Monday news conference, head coach Nick Saban provided positive updates on receiver Henry Ruggs III and running back Najee Harris who both left Alabama’s 29-0 victory over LSU with injuries.

Both players are expected to miss Monday's practice but could return in time for No. 1 Alabama’s game against No. 18 Mississippi on Saturday.

Ruggs pulled up awkwardly after he was kicked in the back of the leg while blocking during the second quarter. He had to be helped off the field and did not return to the game. Before leaving, he recorded four receptions for 55 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to give Alabama its first touchdown

“We think Ruggs will be fine,” Saban said. “We’ll probably keep him out of practice today but expect him to be back practicing tomorrow.”

Harris suffered an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and was seen on crutches on the sideline. However, the injury is not thought to be serious. Harris tallied 83 yards on six carries against LSU.

“We’re hopeful that by Tuesday or Wednesday he’ll be able to come back and do some work, but right now he’s day-to-day,” Saban said.

Alabama will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.