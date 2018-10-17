TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa remains on track to start this week against Tennessee, but the Alabama quarterback might be without one of his favorite targets. During his Wednesday news conference, head coach Nick Saban called DeVonta Smith "questionable," stating the sophomore receiver has been unable to practice this week.

Smith appeared to pick up his injury after hauling in a 57-yard pass from Tagovailoa in the second quarter. After the play, the receiver made his way to the Alabama locker room and returned in street clothes for the second half. Smith was dressed out in each of Alabama’s three practices this week but did not participate in drills with the rest of the receivers during the media viewing period.



Smith caught four passes for 100 yards including a 13-yard touchdown against Missouri. Through seven games, he’s Alabama’s second-leading receiver with 21 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns.

Earlier in the week, Saban said the team would be cautious with the receiver moving forward, stating, “You never know how hamstring injuries are going to respond and how fast guys will be able to recover.” The head coach also spoke out about Alabama’s injury procedures, assuring that the medical staff has never put a player in any kind of risk relative to playing with an injury.

“I don’t think it’s good for people to make speculation about what injury a player has when we have probably as good a medical staff as anybody in the country when it comes to Dr. Cain, Dr. Andrews and their whole team of people,” Saban said Monday. “I don’t think it’s fair to the player or the program or our medical staff for people to speculate on what people’s injuries really are.”

Other than Smith, Saban said he has nothing else to report on the injury front, stating that "everybody seems to be doing OK."

Alabama will play Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Crimson Tide will then have an open week before traveling to LSU on Nov. 3.