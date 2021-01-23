Incoming receiver Jojo Earle has Jaylen Waddle type comparison
Alabama landed four receivers to its class of 2021 and today we provide analysis of Jojo Earle's senior highlight film. Earle flipped to Alabama from LSU on early signing day back in December of 2020 and at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, his highlights are very comparable to the type of player Jaylen Waddle was for Alabama.
What we like about Earle
Elite run-after-catch ability
Explosiveness
A+ change-of-direction
Dynamic quickness
Superior Instincts
It's unusual to see the first defender get him on the ground
He creates massive separation on vertical and deep-over routes
He will have a tremendous value in the return game
Click the play button above to watch his highlights from his senior season