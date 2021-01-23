Alabama landed four receivers to its class of 2021 and today we provide analysis of Jojo Earle's senior highlight film. Earle flipped to Alabama from LSU on early signing day back in December of 2020 and at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, his highlights are very comparable to the type of player Jaylen Waddle was for Alabama.

What we like about Earle

Elite run-after-catch ability

Explosiveness

A+ change-of-direction

Dynamic quickness

Superior Instincts

It's unusual to see the first defender get him on the ground

He creates massive separation on vertical and deep-over routes

He will have a tremendous value in the return game

Click the play button above to watch his highlights from his senior season