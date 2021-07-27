In-state wide receiver Kobe Prentice commits to Alabama

Camps and in-person evaluations were more important this year than in the past. The majority of recruits throughout the country were not properly evaluated in the last year due to COVID-19. The top-tier programs, like Alabama, were patient in-terms of accepting commitments until prospects were seen in person in June.

There were hundreds of prospects in Tuscaloosa last month and many who were ranked five-stars and in the Rivals100. There were many in the categories who had to earn a 'committable offer' from Alabama. Think the Crimson Tide just look at recruiting rankings? Think again.

Many highly-ranked prospects did enough to continue to keep their name on Alabama’s recruiting board. There were also some unknowns to college coaches and the recruiting world. Prospects like Amari Niblack who was listed at 6-foot-2, 197-pounds (likely added when he was heading into his sophomore year and not updated again). He didn't attend camps, but showed up on the seven-on-seven circuit. He arrived at Alabama in mid-June at 6-foot-4, 228-pounds.

Niblack participated in Alabama's camp, earned an offer and committed a few days later. Kobe Prentice also had a unique recruitment. He was an unknown outside of a few schools like Maryland (coached by former Alabama OC Mike Locksley) where the Alabama receiver committed for a short time.

Prentice was reminded of his offer from Alabama the following day after he committed to the Terps. It had surprised the Tide coaching staff Prentice said the Crimson Tide thought it has informed him of his offer and certainly did not expect him to commit to Maryland over the schools he dreamed of playing for his entire life.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound athlete, from Calera High School in Alabama, clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash at Alabama's camp. He was described by those in attendance as "special", "home run hitter", "legit", "fast, explosive, great hands." Alabama has become Wide Receiver U. Thanks to an incredible amount of talent at the position which has included Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

It's a position Alabama knows how to evaluate, recruit, develop and produce at the position on a yearly basis. A lot of highly-ranked players participated in Alabama's camps last month. There were around five or six players who really stole the spotlight at receiver and became the Tide's top-tier targets at the position for the remainder for the recruiting cycle. Prentice is on the short list.

“They’re definitely Wide Receiver U,” Prentice told BamaInsider after receiving his offer. “I’ve been watching them all my life. I definitely know that if I go there and get on the field, I’ve got a great chance of going to the league.”

He was recruited by Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, but also formed a great relationship with wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins in the last month.

“He (Wiggins) said I can fit right in with the offense because I can move,” Prentice said. “I’m pretty fast, faster than normal, and I can create separation on my routes.”

Prentice accounted for 1,034 all-purpose yards during the 2020 season which included 731 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

"I've been an Alabama fan since I was born," he told BamaInsider. "It's just part of a dream!"